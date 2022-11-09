Peer reviews of competition law and policy are a valuable tool to reform and strengthen a country’s competition framework. This peer review of Tunisia presents the evolution of its competition regime and assesses its competition law and policy.
OECD Peer Reviews of Competition Law and Policy: Tunisia
Report
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
28 February 2024
-
22 January 2024
-
13 February 2022
-
21 December 2021
-
16 December 2021
-
16 December 2021
-
17 November 2021
-
4 October 2021
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
12 June 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
26 July 2023
-
6 June 2023
-
Working paper10 October 2022
-
23 June 2022