OECD Competition Assessment Reviews: Tunisia 2023

This review analyses regulatory barriers to competition in the tourism sector in Tunisia, with the goal of helping Tunisian authorities mitigate harm to competition and foster long-lasting growth. This report is based on a competition assessment conducted by the OECD identifying rules and regulations that may hinder the competitive and efficient functioning of markets in the tourism activities under review. This review also includes estimates of how the implementation of certain recommendations could impact the economy. This is the second competition assessment review conducted by the OECD in Tunisia, after a 2019 review of the freight transport sector and of the wholesale and retail trade sectors.