OECD Competition Assessment Reviews: Logistics sector in Indonesia

This review analyses regulatory barriers to competition in the logistics sector in Indonesia, with the goal of helping the government make regulation more pro-competitive while fostering long-lasting growth. This report is based on a competition assessment of laws and regulations conducted by the OECD in the framework of the project “Fostering Competition in Asean”. Besides developing recommendations to promote the competitive and efficient functioning of markets under review, this report also includes estimates of how the implementation of certain recommendations could impact the economy. An OECD Competitive Neutrality Review of Small-package Delivery Services in Indonesia was launched together with this study.