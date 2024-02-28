This report builds on the recommendations of the 2022 OECD Peer Review of Competition Law and Policy in Tunisia. It presents an overview of how to develop competition law guidelines across four areas (merger control, pecuniary penalties, leniency programmes and compliance programmes) and includes a comparative analysis of selected jurisdictions, with the view of assisting Tunisian authorities to develop their own guidelines. While competition guidelines can play an important role in fostering competition policy in Tunisia, it should go hand in hand with addressing specific shortcomings in the enforcement and advocacy framework as identified in the Peer Review.
The Role of Guidelines in Fostering Competition Policy in Tunisia
Report
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
Abstract
