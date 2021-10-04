Peer reviews of competition law and policy are a valuable tool to reform and strengthen a country’s competition framework. This peer review of the Eurasian Economic Union presents assesses its competition law and policy.
Peer Reviews of Competition Law and Policy: Eurasian Economic Union
Report
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
28 February 2024
-
22 January 2024
-
9 November 2022
-
13 February 2022
-
21 December 2021
-
16 December 2021
-
16 December 2021
-
17 November 2021
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024