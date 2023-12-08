Regional Centre for Competition in Asia-Pacific

The OECD/Korea Policy Centre Competition Programme is a joint venture between the Korean government and the OECD. Opened in May 2004, the Centre works with competition authorities in the Asia-Pacific region to develop and implement effective competition law and policy. The Centre provides a hub for competition officials from Asia-Pacific countries to meet regularly to exchange experiences and deepen their capacities in competition law and policy through workshops, seminars and other events. A workshop where judges may share experiences in the competition law field and benefit from discussions with world class experts from several jurisdictions is organised once a year. The Centre also works to strengthen competition law and policy in Korea and the KFTC itself.

Beneficiaries of the centre's activities include: Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Fiji, Hong Kong (China), India, Indonesia, Japan, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, People's Republic of China, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Vietnam.

