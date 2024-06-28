The OECD Competition Division is organising a public launch event of the OECD Competitive Neutrality Toolkit.

The Competitive Neutrality Toolkit was developed by the OECD Competition Committee (Working Party No. 2 on Competition and Regulation), in consultation with the Working Party on State Ownership and Privatisation Practices, the Trade Committee and the Regulatory Policy Committee.

This public event will bring together experts from different policy communities to discuss the importance of levelling the playing field in competition, trade and SOE policies. The event will include a panel of heads of competition authorities who will debate competitive neutrality in practice, both in competition law enforcement and advocacy.