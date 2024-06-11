The Competitive Neutrality Toolkit provides a set of good practices, based on examples from international experience, to support public officials in identifying and reducing distortions to competition due to state intervention. It supports the implementation of the principles set out in the OECD Recommendation on Competitive Neutrality to promote a level playing field, and covers the Recommendation’s main themes: competition law and enforcement, regulatory environment, public procurement, state support, and public service obligations.
Competitive Neutrality Toolkit
Promoting a Level Playing Field