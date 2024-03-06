OECD Competition Trends 2024

The 2024 edition of the OECD Competition Trends report highlights worldwide competition enforcement trends during the calendar year 2022 based on 77 jurisdictions. Similar to previous editions, this year’s report compares different geographic regions and identifies trends over time. Analyses focus on competition authorities’ resources and their enforcement activity in cartels, abuse of dominance cases, mergers, and advocacy activity. Moreover, this year’s edition includes a special chapter on merger control, which provides for the first time a disaggregate analysis of the participating jurisdictions. It also contains an analysis of all merger prohibition cases between 2015 and 2022.