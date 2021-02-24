OECD Competition Trends 2021

The second edition of OECD Competition Trends is presented in two volumes. Volume I. Global Competition Enforcement Update 2015-19 provides an update on the competition enforcement trends between 2015-19 for the competition authorities of the 56 jurisdictions in the OECD CompStats database. Volume II. Global Merger Control provides an “in-focus” view on merger control by providing an overview of trends in global merger control, describing a selection of the different choices made by jurisdictions when designing legal regimes, global merger control activity, and trends in merger control enforcement.