Competition enforcement

Cartels are the most serious violations of competition law. Anticompetitive agreements or practices between competitors to fix and raise prices, restrict supply and divide or share markets cause substantial economic harm to consumers and governments. However, cartel activity shows no signs of decline. For this reason, the OECD calls on governments and competition authorities to consider hard-core cartel detection and prosecution as a top enforcement priority.

A range of mechanisms exist that help detect and fight cartels such as leniency programmes, cartel screening tools, anonymous whistleblower systems, effective sanctions, fines and strong domestic and international inter-institutional co-operation. Leniency has traditionally been the single most significant detection method. However, the number of leniency applications has, in general, declined in recent years. In this context, digital cartel screens have emerged as a promising complementary detection tool to uncover anticompetitive behaviour. Governments should ensure their competition authorities have the legal powers, staff and resources to co-operate with other authorities or public entities and effective powers to investigate cartels.