Competition enforcement

Competition law enforcement is essential to protect markets, and drive stronger and more productive economies. By detecting and investigating cartels, sanctioning abuses of dominance and blocking anti-competitive mergers, competition authorities ensure the correct functioning of markets, help foster innovation and deliver lower prices, more quality and better choice for consumers. In a context marked by rapid technological progress and evolving consumer behaviour, innovative enforcement approaches should be explored. All law enforcement should be transparent and fair.

