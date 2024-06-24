Competition and market dynamism

Evidence suggests that competition has weakened on average in OECD countries in the past two decades. Markets have become more concentrated and less dynamic, while firms have higher markups on average. There are multiple factors related to these trends. These include structural transitions, such as digitalisation, the increasing importance of intangibles and globalisation, as well as an increase in mergers and acquisitions by leading firms.

Weaker competition is concerning as it may lead to higher prices and less consumer choice, innovation, and growth. Thus, maintaining healthy competition is a policy priority. A holistic policy framework encompassing antitrust, industrial, innovation, and broader economic policies must be adopted to ensure competition.