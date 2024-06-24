Skip to main content
Competition and market dynamism

Vibrant market competition is key for boosting productivity and enhancing consumer welfare. However, evidence suggests that competition has weakened in OECD countries since 2000. Policy plays a pivotal role in promoting competition. Given the multitude of factors contributing to the decline in competition, a harmonised framework of antitrust, industrial, innovation and trade policies should be adopted.

