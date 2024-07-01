Evaluation of competition interventions

Competition authorities, like other public bodies, need to regularly report about their activities to government, the public and other stakeholders typically on an annual basis.

Increasingly, such authorities are interested in providing measures of the expected 'impact' on consumers of their decisions. These measurements allow them to concisely present the contribution that their work brings to society.

To help competition authorities in quantifying the value of their work, the OECD has developed a simple methodology that authorities can refer to when carrying out an impact assessment of their activities. This methodology, together with examples and suggestions on how to present its results, are illustrated in the Guide on competition impact assessment.