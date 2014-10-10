Factsheet on competition and macro-economic outcomes

Sometimes - and particularly in times of economic crisis - stakeholders in governments request competition agencies to provide evidence on the links between competition, competition policy, and macroeconomic outcomes, such as productivity, growth, innovation, employment and inequality. Showing these links can be a challenging exercise and this factsheet has been elaborated to help competition agencies achieve this task. The factsheet summarises the existing evidence on the wider economic effects of competition and competition policy, and provides suggestions and references to help agencies advocate their work. This document is a literature review – it does not contain any new research but compiles important existing material.