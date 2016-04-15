Reference Guide on Ex-post Evaluation of Competition Agencies’ Enforcement Decisions

Governments everywhere are increasingly interested in assessing the effects of their policies and the effectiveness of public institutions, and competition agencies are no exception. This Reference Guide contains an in-depth overview of all the issues linked to ex-post assessments and contains numerous examples and references. It constitutes an excellent resource both for the competition authorities who are planning to start performing ex-post evaluations and for those who already do it but want to improve the quality of their assessment. The Reference Guide complements a Guide for assessing the impact of competition authorities' activities (2014) and a Factsheet on how competition policy affects macro-economic outcomes (2014).