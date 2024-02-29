Productivity and business dynamism

Enhancing productivity is not just an end-goal for policymakers: there is a significant connection between productivity gains and the growth of wages and employment, both at the micro- and macro-economic level. Indeed, firms that operate more efficiently tend to offer better wages and employ more workers, and productivity growth can further generate spillovers at aggregate levels.

To foster productivity growth, policies must ensure a dynamic business environment that supports entrepreneurship, experimentation and firm growth, and that enables a productivity-enhancing reallocation of resources. Emerging firms, especially transformative startups, play a pivotal role in driving productivity, innovation, but also job creation. However, they are generally more sensitive to economic and framework conditions.