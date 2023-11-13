Technology diffusion

The adoption of technology varies widely among companies. As digitalisation reshapes our economies, significant differences emerge in the pace of digital transformation depending on industry, company size, and age.

Specifically focusing on artificial intelligence, recent data gathered before the surge in generative AI show that information and communications technology (ICT) and professional services are the sectors with the highest share of AI usage. This suggests that AI is not equally adopted across all sectors yet.

AI is more widely used across large firms. This can be due to several reasons, including the fixed costs associated with implementing AI, the larger amount of data to leverage AI applications, fewer financial constraints, and greater resources or ability to utilise intangible and other complementary assets. Younger firms, including start-ups, also show a higher tendency to use AI. Start-ups are often at the forefront of groundbreaking innovations, especially during the emergence of new technological paradigms like AI.