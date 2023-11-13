Skip to main content
Technology diffusion

Technology diffusion is a critical driver of productivity growth. The digital transformation and the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) bring significant economic opportunities but may also pose challenges to inclusiveness. Uncovering how AI and digital technologies spread among firms, using detailed and comprehensive data, is key to foster an inclusive digital transformation. 

