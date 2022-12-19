Skip to main content
Identifying and characterising AI adopters

A novel approach based on big data
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/154981d7-en
Authors
Flavio Calvino, Lea Samek, Mariagrazia Squicciarini, Cody Morris
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Calvino, F. et al. (2022), “Identifying and characterising AI adopters: A novel approach based on big data”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2022/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/154981d7-en.
