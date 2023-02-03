Skip to main content
Identifying artificial intelligence actors using online data

https://doi.org/10.1787/1f5307e7-en
Hélène Dernis, Flavio Calvino, Laurent Moussiegt, Daisuke Nawa, Lea Samek, Mariagrazia Squicciarini
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Dernis, H. et al. (2023), “Identifying artificial intelligence actors using online data”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2023/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1f5307e7-en.
