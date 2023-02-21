OECD Compendium of Productivity Indicators 2023

This report presents a comprehensive overview of productivity in OECD and, to the extent possible, G20 economies. The different chapters feature an analysis of labour productivity levels, labour and multifactor productivity growth, labour productivity by firm size, investment and labour income across countries. This edition also presents important insights on productivity measurement and evolution since the COVID-19 pandemic, including a shift-share analysis showing how within-industry developments and reallocations across industries have contributed to aggregate labour productivity developments in the recent period and in the longer term.