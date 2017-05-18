This report presents a comprehensive overview of recent and longer-term trends in productivity levels and growth in OECD countries, accession countries, key partners and some G20 countries. It includes measures of labour productivity, capital productivity and multifactor productivity, as well as indicators of international competitiveness. A special chapter analyses how productivity and wages have evolved in the post-crisis period, while describing the major challenges in measuring the wage-productivity gap and the labour income share.
OECD Compendium of Productivity Indicators 2017
Report
OECD Compendium of Productivity Indicators
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 February 2024
-
21 February 2023
-
12 July 2021
-
29 April 2019
-
26 June 2018
-
26 May 2016
-
4 May 2015
-
14 November 2013
Related publications
-
29 February 2024
-
9 August 2023
-
21 February 2023
-
Policy paper16 February 2023
-
Working paper9 January 2023
-
7 November 2022
-
Working paper6 December 2021
-
Working paper22 September 2021