Measuring productivity

Productivity can vary considerably across firms within the same detailed industries. Aggregate productivity indicators can mask these important differences in productivity across firms as well as the allocation of resources among them. Therefore, merely tracking aggregate figures does not fully capture the sources of productivity growth and gaps across countries.

Understanding how firm-level patterns shape aggregate productivity is crucial for crafting effective policies. For instance, it offers valuable insights into whether weak productivity performance stems from an underlying lack of innovation, a lack of technology and knowledge diffusion, or weak market selection and barriers to efficient resource reallocation.