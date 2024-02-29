Multifactor Productivity

The core MultiProd database provides a detailed portrait of productivity and wage dispersion in 22 countries, with consistent coverage over the period from 1995 to 2012. The data collected include measures of within-industry productivity dispersion and wage inequality; measures of allocative efficiency; and decompositions of productivity growth related to different groups of firms (e.g. entrants; low vs. high productivity firms etc.). Statistics are collected both by size, age, and ownership categories and for different percentiles of the firm-level productivity distribution. The 2020 update of MultiProd is includes a number of additional analyses, including information on mark-ups and intangible capital, measures of concentration, and transition matrices that track the dynamics of productivity growth across time.

MultiProd data is collected by the OECD through a network of affiliated researchers and national statistical offices with access to confidential, firm-level research data for a single country. The OECD provides code to harmonise differences in the data across countries and to generate an analysis dataset capturing the dynamics and dispersion of productivity and wages across highly disaggregated groups of firms. The local researchers and statistical agencies then apply the necessary steps to ensure that outputs meet specific confidentiality requirements and return the secure, micro-aggregated results to the OECD for analysis.

Current research within the MultiProd project focuses on the role of the transition to a digital and knowledge economy in determining productivity dispersion within sectors, and the role of policy in supporting the diffusion of technology and knowledge to low productivity firms.

