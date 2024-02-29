Multifactor Productivity

Improving both firm-level productivity and the allocation of resources across firms is key to improving economic performance and well-being. By shifting resources to their most efficient use, and making the most of new and established technologies, countries have the opportunity to raise material living standards while maintaining or improving the balance between work and leisure.
By investigating the links between productivity growth and dispersion, technology adoption, employment and earnings, and policy settings, MultiProd analysis provides evidence to inform policy development across a range of areas.