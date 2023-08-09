Skip to main content
Is there a trade-off between productivity and employment?

A cross-country micro-to-macro study
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/99bede51-en
Authors
Sara Calligaris, Flavio Calvino, Rudy Verlhac, Martin Reinhard
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Calligaris, S. et al. (2023), “Is there a trade-off between productivity and employment?: A cross-country micro-to-macro study”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 157, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/99bede51-en.
