Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Sensitivity of capital and MFP measurement to asset depreciation patterns and initial capital stock estimates

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/92498395-en
Authors
Pierre-Alain Pionnier, María Belén Zinni, Kéa Baret
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Pionnier, P., M. Zinni and K. Baret (2023), “Sensitivity of capital and MFP measurement to asset depreciation patterns and initial capital stock estimates”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2023/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/92498395-en.
Go to top