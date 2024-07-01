Due process requires competition enforcement to be based on principles that guarantee fair treatment for individuals and companies. By adhering to established procedural norms, competition authorities demonstrate their commitment to fairness, transparency, and accountability. This not only safeguards the rights of parties involved but also enhances public trust in the integrity of enforcement mechanisms.

The 2021 Recommendation on Transparency and Procedural Fairness in Competition Law Enforcement is the first multilateral instrument that provides governments with recommendations on due process standards for competition law. It acknowledges that competition enforcement should be fair, predictable and transparent, and combine effective rules, impartial institutions and sound enforcement practices.

