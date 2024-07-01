Skip to main content
Transparency and procedural fairness in competition law enforcement

Competition law enforcement should be fair, predictable and transparent, combine effective rules, impartial and independent institutions and sound practices. It should be perceived as such by affected and interested parties, as well as citizens, maintaining in this way public confidence in law enforcement, encouraging voluntary compliance and upholding the rule of law.

