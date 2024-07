Transparence et équité procédurale dans la mise en œuvre du droit de la concurrence

Director Disqualification and Bidder Exclusion in Competition Enforcement, 2022



Due Process in Competition Law Enforcement -The New OECD Recommendation on Transparency and Procedural Fairness in Competition Law Enforcement, Despina Pachnou, 2022

Access to the case file and protection of confidential information, 2019

The standard of review by courts in competition cases, 2019

Treatment of legally privileged information in competition proceedings, 2018

Judicial perspectives on competition law, 2017

The resolution of competition cases by specialised and generalist courts: Stocktaking of international experiences, 2016

Changes in institutional design of competition authorities, 2015-2014

Procedural fairness and transparency - Key findings, 2012

Procedural Fairness: Competition Authorities, Courts and Recent Developments, 2012

Procedural fairness: Transparency issues in civil and administrative proceedings, 2010