Finance et investissement au service des objectifs environnementaux

A historic scaling up of investment into the development and management of water resources and water services is critical to achieving all Sustainable Development Goals, delivering on the Paris Agreement and making the Human Right to Water and Sanitation a reality.

While investment in water security makes economic sense, this does not always translate into investment at scale. Actions across sectors are needed to strengthen the enabling environment for investment, make the best use of existing sources of finance and assets, optimise future investment needs and mobilise additional sources of funding and finance.

OECD work on finance and investment for water explores solutions to address the finance gap, make better use of existing financial resources, and advance financing water security on the global agenda.