The mission of the GReen Economy and ENvironment (GREEN) Action Task Force is to guide improvement of environmental policies in transition economies of Eastern Europe, Caucasus, and Central Asia and promote the integration of environmental considerations into the processes of economic, social and political reform.
The main objectives of the Task Force work are to:
- Support development of effective and efficient policies and projects that have real impacts in terms of improving environmental performance, while creating opportunities for sustainable and inclusive growth;
- Contribute to the development of human capital to support policy development and implementation;
- Facilitate green investment and finance;
- Understand country needs and respond to evolving trends, and promote national and regional dialogue and exchange of good practice to respond to developing trends.
An important feature of the work is the strong focus on influencing policies and practices that integrate environmental considerations into the processes of economic, social and political reform in the countries of EECCA, and on achieving the “results on the ground”.