The Task Force work is based on a mandate received from the series of Ministerial Conferences “Environment for Europe” which was launched after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the subsequent political changes in Europe. The Environment Ministers who gathered at the 9th “Environment for Europe” Ministerial Conference in 2022 extended the mandate of the Task Force for the following five years.

The governance arrangements of the GREEN Action Task Force have been established, and adjusted, over the years. Currently, two Co-Chairs, one from an EECCA country and one from an OECD country, provide strategic guidance and work with the Secretariat. The members of the GREEN Action Task Force comprise the governments of Western, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, the Caucasus and Central Asia. International organisations and financial institutions, business and civil society representatives actively participate in the work of the Task Force.

The GREEN Action Task Force meets once a year. Between the annual meetings, a Bureau of the Programme provides guidance for the Secretariat on the implementation of the work programme. The work of the Co-Chairs is supported by the Bureau, consisting also of Vice-Chairs, who are government representatives from both EECCA and OECD countries. The Bureau members are elected for each biennium by all Task Force participants, including interested intergovernmental organisations. The UNECE, UNEP and the European Commission are the ex officio members of the Bureau already. The Bureau usually meets at least once per year, between the Annual Meetings.

The OECD provides the Secretariat functions. Its task is to manage projects identified and agreed with members that provide financial support, in line with the biannual OECD Work Programmes, and report on their implementation to the Task Force. The Secretariat works with the Task Force Co-chairs and the Bureau to shape the agenda of annual meetings and consult them on the general direction and priorities of the activities.