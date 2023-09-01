1st SIPA Webinar on Decarbonisation of Transport in Central Asia

The webinar presented key findings of the background study on decarbonisation of transport in Central Asia, focusing on the countries' attempts to develop sustainable transport infrastructure. The study contributes to implementing the Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia (SIPA) framework, led by the OECD and funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection through the International Climate Initiative (IKI). The main topics discussed included:

Sustainable transport infrastructure in Central Asia – Yaroslav Kholodov

Kyrgyzstan on the path to an electric mobility revolution: Market research, challenges, and development strategies – Rahat Sabyrbekov

The carbon footprint of shifting conventional diesel buses to electric ones in Astana, Kazakhstan – Bauyrzhan Biakhmetov

Planning for decarbonization of transport and sustainable transport infrastructure in the Kyrgyz Republic – Sarygul Alchynbaev

Key findings of the UCA background study: Transport and energy transition to decarbonization in Central Asia – Madina Junussova