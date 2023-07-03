Public-private discussion on sustainable infrastructure for the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate industries in Kazakhstan

The meeting contributed to implementing the Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia (SIPA), led by the OECD and funded by the German Government, through the discussion on importance of inustrial decarbonisation for achieving net-zero in Kazakhstan. During the meeting, the following key points were discussed:

Need for policymakers to send strong signals to all stakeholders, with clear and credible commitments to raising carbon price and clear commitments to net-zero pathways for the whole economy and across sectors.

Science, technology, and innovation policies conducive to the dissemination of low-carbon technologies, focusing on low-regret, readily available technologies and upgrades in the short term, and working on mid- to longer-term scenarios for those not yet commercially viable such as CCUS and green hydrogen.

Development of necessary infrastructure (e.g. electricity grid, hydrogen pipelines, CO2 storage).

Need to work on financing solutions, at scale through co-operation with multilateral banks and by implementing cross-cutting policies aimed at attracting private capital, and through targeted measures for enhancing access to finance and support SMEs’ transition efforts in particular.