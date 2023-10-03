SIPA Summer School Programme 2023

From 3-5 October in Istanbul, Türkiye, the 2023 Summer School gathered a group of almost 30 policy makers from economy, finance, environment and transport ministries from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan as well as international experts on sustainable infrastructure (OECD, IDDRI, IISD, ITF, University of Central Asia Institute of Public Policy and Administration to name a few). Participants shared policy experience, good practices and knowledge regarding sustainable transport infrastructure planning and financing in the context of climate and development objectives.

Over the course of two and a half days, participants engaged in interactive discussion and knowledge-sharing on their national sustainable transport agendas including new approaches such as systems thinking and integrated sustainability evaluations as well as methodological frameworks and tools for transport infrastructure decarbonisation.

The brainstorming and knowledge-sharing activities helped identify good practices and remaining gaps to align infrastructure investments with low-emission, resilient development pathways.