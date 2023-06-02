The meeting contributed to implementing the Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia (SIPA), led by the OECD and funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection through the International Climate Initiative (IKI). The participants discussed on the experience of policies in the field of carbon neutrality of OECD countries and recommendations for the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Expert Seminar: Policy of Achieving Carbon Neutrality in Kazakhstan
- Date
- 2 June 2023
- Location
- Astana, Kazakhstan (Hybrid meeting)