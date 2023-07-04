Regional Workshop on ISO Standards on Carbon Management in Central Asia

On 4-5 July 2023, Aequilibria and the OECD delivered a two-day training course on ISO standards on climate change and carbon management in Astana to contribute to the Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia (SIPA). The training was organised in close cooperation with KazStandard, under the Ministry of Trade and Integration. The course covered the following topics:

Carbon management, ISO standard for the company, Carbon Footprint of products (ISO 14067) and Carbon Footprint of organization (ISO 14064-1)

Role of the GHG verification (ISO 14064-3, ISO 14065, ISO 17029)

Importance of the Programme Operators for the communication of the carbon footprint (ISO 14026, ISO/TS 14029)

Strengths and weaknesses based on national experiences