Greening Eastern Europe and Central Asia

Since the 1990’s, the countries of Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia (EECCA) have made great progress in pursuing economic development that is also environmentally sustainable.



Several indicators have shown signs of progress in resource productivity and environmental quality in the region. Yet, the pace of progress towards a green economy has not been fast enough.

The transition to a green and net-zero economy should be significantly accelerated, and the context of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine provides additional reasons for this fundamental transformation.