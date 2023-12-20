Skip to main content
Review of environmental taxation and environmental expenditure in Ukraine

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/921319bc-en
Authors
Isabella Neuweg, Nelly Petkova, Krzysztof Michalak, Yuliia Oharenko
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Neuweg, I. et al. (2023), “Review of environmental taxation and environmental expenditure in Ukraine”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 231, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/921319bc-en.
