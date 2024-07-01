Ensuring environmental compliance

Environmental compliance assurance consists of three interconnected components:
- Promotion of compliance by helping regulated entities understand compliance requirements (e.g., through training, advice and guidance) and providing regulatory and financial incentives.
- Monitoring of compliance of regulated entities through tools such as planned and ad hoc on-site inspections, examining ambient monitoring data and self-monitoring reports by companies, and processing and addressing reports from the public or police investigations.
- Enforcing compliance by sanctioning non-compliant entities using administrative, civil and criminal enforcement tools and obliging them to rectify the damage caused, with the aim of restoring compliance and deterring future non-compliance.