For over 30 years, the OECD has conducted systematic environmental country reviews of all OECD members and select partner countries. To date, over 100 EPRs have been conducted, including reviews of select non-member countries, notably Brazil, the People’s Republic of China, Egypt, Indonesia, Peru and South Africa. Facilitating peer-to-peer learning is at the heart of the process, as this encourages countries to improve their environmental performance, both individually and collectively.

Environmental Performance Reviews contribute to raising awareness of national and global environmental issues. They serve as an authoritative source of analysis for national debates and policy making, may support legal and institutional reforms and provide reliable international comparisons based on a broad array of internationally-harmonised economic and environmental statistics.