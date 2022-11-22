Skip to main content
Finance and investment for biodiversity

Halting and reversing current trends in biodiversity loss will require governments and the private sector to mobilise and align finance for biodiversity. The OECD collects data on biodiversity-related finance and economic incentives, and identifies opportunities for scaling up, aligning, and enhancing the effectiveness of finance for biodiversity. It also provides insights on how countries can strengthen biodiversity finance tracking and reporting. This work supports implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework under the Convention on Biological Diversity.

