Finance and investment for biodiversity

The most recent OECD analysis estimates global biodiversity finance to total USD 78-91 billion a year, covering public, private, domestic and international finance. Actual finance needs are projected to be in the hundreds of billions. Failure to scale up biodiversity finance will result in significant risks and costs to human health, well-being and the economy.

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, a historic agreement committing nations to halt and reverse nature loss by 2030, requires countries to mobilise at least USD 200 billion a year by 2030 (Target 19). Additionally, it calls for progressively aligning all financial flows with the objectives of the Framework (Target 14).