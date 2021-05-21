Skip to main content
Biodiversity, natural capital and the economy

A policy guide for finance, economic and environment ministers
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1a1ae114-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “Biodiversity, natural capital and the economy: A policy guide for finance, economic and environment ministers”, OECD Environment Policy Papers, No. 26, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1a1ae114-en.
