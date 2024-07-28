Biodiversity-related risks to the financial sector

Biodiversity and ecosystem services underpin all economic activities and human well-being, yet biodiversity is being destroyed at an unprecedented rate, posing significant risks to the economy and financial sector. Biodiversity-related financial risks, dependencies and impacts remain systematically mispriced by the financial sector, leading to its exposure to financial-related risks. Central banks and supervisors need to better understand, assess and manage biodiversity-related financial risks, with respect to central bank operations, collateral frameworks, financial stability and banking supervision.



Recognising this need, the European Commission is supporting the Hungarian central bank (MNB), at MNB’s initiative, and has just launched, together with the OECD, a project on “Developing a Supervisory Framework for Financial Risks Stemming from Biodiversity-related Losses”. This project is financed by the European Union through the Technical Support Instrument (TSI) and implemented by the OECD, in cooperation with the European Commission's Directorate-General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM).

The organisational set-up of this 22-month project ensures coordination and cooperation between the DG REFORM, the MNB and the OECD. On the OECD side, the project is being jointly undertaken by the OECD Committee on Financial Markets (CMF) and the Working Party on Biodiversity, Water and Ecosystems (WPBWE) and Working Party on Climate, Investment and Development (WPCID) of the Environment Policy Committee (EPOC).