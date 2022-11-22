Skip to main content
Identifying and assessing subsidies and other incentives harmful to biodiversity

A comparative review of existing national-level assessments and insights for good practice
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3e9118d3-en
Authors
Alan Matthews, Katia Karousakis
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Matthews, A. and K. Karousakis (2022), “Identifying and assessing subsidies and other incentives harmful to biodiversity: A comparative review of existing national-level assessments and insights for good practice”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 206, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3e9118d3-en.
