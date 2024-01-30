Concerted action is required across numerous fronts to tackle the diverse pressures on biodiversity, as agreed upon under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. The rate of global biodiversity loss is unprecedented and accelerating. The five key drivers of this loss are land- and sea-use change, over-exploitation of natural resources, climate change, pollution and invasive alien species.

The OECD supports governments by providing evidence-based analysis, data and a platform to exchange on good practices for addressing these drivers. Our work also supports the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, the Sustainable Development Goals (notably targets 14 and 15), and other international initiatives such as the G7.