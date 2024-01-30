Skip to main content
Biodiversity

Biodiversity – the variety of life on Earth – provides us with ecosystem services vital for human health, well-being and economies. Yet, terrestrial, marine and freshwater biodiversity is declining rapidly, threatening societies and economies. The OECD provides analysis, data and good practice insights to help governments design effective efficient and fair biodiversity policies.

Read the brochure on OECD work on biodiversity

