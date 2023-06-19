Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Quantifying industrial strategies

Quantification is crucial to guide policymaking, contribute to global transparency on government support to businesses, facilitate international co-ordination, and evaluate the effectiveness and efficiency of industrial policies and strategies. In response, OECD gathers publicly available data and measures industrial strategies across OECD countries through harmonised data on industrial policy expenditures, their composition, their mode of delivery, and the characteristics of their beneficiaries.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top