Quantifying industrial strategies

On average, sectoral policies represent almost 30% of industrial policy grants and tax expenditures, much more than industrial policies with a ‘green’, ‘jobs and skills’ or ‘SMEs and young firms’ component, each category representing between 10% and 20% of grants and tax expenditures. Industrial policies supporting the digital transition are still small in the countries analysed, representing around 3% of grants and tax expenditures.

There is also a considerable degree of heterogeneity in terms of strategic priorities. Among the countries in QuIS, for instance, 35% of grants and tax expenditures are related to jobs and skills in France while this is less than 1% in Israel.