Quantifying industrial strategies (QuIS)

Measuring industrial policy expenditures
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ae351abf-en
Authors
Chiara Criscuolo, Guy Lalanne, Luis Díaz
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Criscuolo, C., G. Lalanne and L. Díaz (2022), “Quantifying industrial strategies (QuIS): Measuring industrial policy expenditures”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2022/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ae351abf-en.
