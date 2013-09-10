Skip to main content
A Cross-Country Characterisation of the Patenting Behaviour of Firms based on Matched Firm and Patent Data

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k40gxd4vh41-en
Authors
Mariagrazia Squicciarini, Hélène Dernis
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Squicciarini, M. and H. Dernis (2013), “A Cross-Country Characterisation of the Patenting Behaviour of Firms based on Matched Firm and Patent Data”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2013/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k40gxd4vh41-en.
