Countries representing more than 80% of the world economy have announced pledges to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Meeting these targets implies transforming the economy towards the use of zero-carbon energy sources, which can only be done with a comprehensive set of policy instruments that trigger the necessary investments in green technologies and practices.
Green industrial policies can help tackle the barriers hindering decarbonisation: constraints on access to finance particularly to fund to research and development activities, access to skills and infrastructure, regulatory barriers for new entrants, lack of demand for green products, or first-mover disadvantage.