Green industrial policies

Industrial and competition policies have often been considered as antagonists, but there are important complementarities between them. Industrial and competition policies need to go hand in hand to continue to foster business dynamism, business entry and the efficient allocation of resources. Thus, targeted industrial policies should be competitive and, to the extent possible, technology neutral, which means that they should not discriminate between firms and technologies. This is complicated since some policy tools are by essence discriminatory (grants or loans, that are provided on a competitive basis).

Young firms, including innovative start-ups, are major contributors to the development of radically new technologies and are likely to play an important role in enabling the transition to a carbon-neutral economy. Yet, the contribution of young firms to innovation has decreased in recent years, in general as well as in green innovation. Publicly provided financial instruments can support young and fast-growing firms, especially in downturns when capital markets are more risk averse.