Green industrial policies

Achieving climate neutrality requires one of the biggest technological transformations in history. Green industrial policies are increasingly considered a necessary part of the solution to keeping climate targets within reach, by accelerating the development and deployment of green technologies. The key question for policymakers is how to design them effectively to help accelerate emissions reductions while minimising risks to competitiveness, inclusiveness, and economic efficiency.

