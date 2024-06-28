The fight for gender equality is one of the defining challenges of our age. While progress has been made in many areas, the relationship between gender and competition remained largely unexplored until 2018, when the OECD began to explore whether a gender lens might in fact help deliver a more effective competition policy.

This was the beginning of the OECD Gender Inclusive Competition Policy project, launched with the support of the Canadian Government and in particular the Canadian Competition Bureau.

The project aimed at developing guidance for competition agencies in this area by:

Generating new evidence

Informing the debate and encouraging other researchers to pick up the topic

Help develop practical guidance for authorities on how to develop a more gender inclusive competition policy (The Toolkit)

In September 2020, the OECD adressed a call for research proposals to academia, private practice, competition agencies, regulators, consultancies or the wider policy world looking for new evidence and help develop guidance on how to develop a more gender inclusive competition policy.

In February 2021, an online workshop took place to discuss the 61 proposals received from 28 different countries. Seven projects were selected to explore cartel behaviour, prioritisation, market definition and public interest considerations. These were presented during an open online conference in October 2021.