Competitive neutrality in competition policy

In 2004, a first in-depth discussion was held on the role of the state in the market and the potential distortion of competition arising from the advantages granted to state entities.
In 2009, a second roundtable discussion looked more closely at the challenges of enforcing competition rules against state-owned enterprises.
In 2012, the Competition Committee engaged in a joint project with the OECD’s Working Party on State Ownership and Privatisation Practices to map national practices that address the issue of public-private competition. It compiled a compendium of OECD Recommendations, Guidelines and best practices that may have implications for competitive neutrality.
In 2015 the OECD produced a Note on Competition Policy & Competitive Neutrality and an Inventory of Competitive Neutrality Distortions and Measures categorising various types of distortions, the rules and tools available in various jurisdictions as well as OECD related instruments.
In 2018, the OECD Global Forum on Competition held a roundtable discussion to look at investigations into anti-competitive conduct mergers, and agreements by SOEs.
In 2019, the OECD held a session with presentations by delegations on the tool that they use to address competitive neutrality issues in their markets.
In 2021, the OECD Global Forum on Competition held a discussion on the promotion of competitive neutrality by competition authorities.
In addition to the above-mentioned discussions and material, the OECD also conducted in-country projects to assess competitive neutrality.
From 2018-2021 the project Fostering Competition in ASEAN included a component reviewing competitive neutrality in the sector of small-package delivery services in each of the ASEAN member countries. Outputs can be accessed on this page: Towards a Level Playing Field between SOEs and Private Entities in ASEAN.