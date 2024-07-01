Competitive neutrality in competition policy

A well-designed and effectively enforced competition law can bring many benefits, including lower prices, better quality products and services, more choices to consumers, and ultimately economic growth and development.

For this to happen, all competitors in a given market should be subject to the same competition rules. In some countries, some or all types of government activity, including as a market actor through SOEs, may be exempted from competition law. Such an exclusion is not competitively neutral and the result is that markets operate less efficiently, which does not allow to reap the benefits of competition.

The 2021 Recommendation on Competitive Neutrality calls for governments to ensure that all enterprises face a level playing field, regardless of factors such as their ownership or nationality.