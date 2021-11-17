This paper describes the main types of distortive measures jurisdictions may adopt and the tools available to competition authorities in order to address them. It was prepared as background for the discussion "The Promotion of Competitive Neutrality by Competition Authorities" held at the 2021 OECD Global Forum on Competition.
The Promotion of Competitive Neutrality by Competition Authorities
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
